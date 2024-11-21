DC inaugurates solar panel at Govt Girls School

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain on Thursday inaugurated 8-megawatt

solar panel system at Government Girls Islamia High school and distributed uniforms

and shoes among children.

The deputy commissioner urged students to focus on learning knowledge to

succeed in life.

The deputy commissioner stressed the teachers to focus attention on character building

of students with their education so that they could become useful citizens of the society.