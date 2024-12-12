DC inaugurates special anti-polio campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon inaugurated the special anti-polio campaign starting from December 16 by administering polio drops to children at the Darbar Hall of DC Office on Thursday.

Later, while presiding a meeting regarding finalizing the arrangements for the special anti-polio campaign, DC instructed the health department officers, that during the special anti-polio campaign, all children up to the age of five years of the district should be administered polio drops so that children could be protected from the polio virus.

The deputy commissioner said that special attention should be paid to the low-performing union councils to improve the performance of these UCs, while special attention should also be paid to the monitoring work during the campaign.

He added that during the campaign, special efforts should be made to cover the rejected children, maintain the cold chain of polio vaccine and carry out fingerprinting. The DC instructed all the Assistant Commissioners to immediately hold a meeting with the chairmen UCs to extend active support to polio teams established at the UC level.

The DC appealed to the parents to cooperate with the polio teams visiting their homes during the special polio eradication campaign and ensure that their children are vaccinated against polio to protect from disabilities. Briefing the meeting, District Health Officer Dr. Asadullah Dahri and Focal Person for Polio Dr. Allah Bakhsh Rajpar said that the 7-day special polio eradication campaign would commence in Shaheed Benazirabad district from December 16 to 22.

During the campaign, more than 420,000 children of the district would be vaccinated against polio. For this purpose, 1194 teams have been formed. They said that in addition to the training of polio teams, micro plan and all other arrangements have been completed for the success of the campaign.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon congratulated the polio teams who performed well during the last national polio eradication campaign. The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils, Mukhtiarkars, officials of Population, Social Welfare, Police and Health Departments.

