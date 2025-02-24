DC inaugurates spring festival

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Qurat-ul-Ain Memon inaugurated the Spring Festival at Fiaz Park,

surrounded by breathtaking beauty of blooming flowers.

The festival showcased a mesmerizing array of flower stalls, each radiating a unique

hue and fragrance, captivating visitors from all walks of life.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Qurat-ul-Ain Memon congratulated the public departments

for their outstanding efforts in setting up the stalls in such a dazzling and artistic manner,

something never seen before, she remarked.

Meanwhile, the event administration announced an exciting lineup of festivities.

The first day of the festival would be marked by traditional folk dances and patriotic songs,

adding to the cultural vibrancy of the event.

At night, the atmosphere will be electrified with a thrilling kabaddi match and a fascinating

magic show, promising entertainment for all.

To conclude the day on a melodious note, a grand musical show will be held, offering

a delightful experience for music lovers.