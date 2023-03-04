DC inaugurates spring tree plantation

NAUSHEHRFOEROE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shahzaib Shaikh here on Saturday inaugurated the spring tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling in Government Madrasah High school.

Divisional forest officer Gul Hassan, District education officer, Head Master Muhammad Ramzan, officers, teachers and students were present on the occasion.

The Deputy Commissioner said that around 50,000 saplings would be planted in all government offices, Schools, colleges, roads and canal banks of all talukas of the district during the plantation campaign.

DC also appealed to citizens to plant more saplings so that people could be protected from the impacts of climate change.

Other guests also planted saplings on the occasion.