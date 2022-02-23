DC inaugurates spring tree plantation drive

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq here on Wednesday inaugurated spring tree plantation drive 2022 by planting a sapling in Government Girls High school Dhoke Kashmirian.

Addressing the participants, the DC said the drive is meant to encourage people, communities, organisations, business and industry, civil society and government departments to plant trees as planting trees is our religious and national duty.

The DC said tree help decrease flash floods and other natural disasters.

He said at the moment the country is facing environmental problems and it can be tackled by planting more and more trees.

He appreciated the zeal of the citizens in terms of planting saplings and said the tree plantation efforts would give our new generation a healthful atmosphere to live.

The DC urged the students to come forward and play a role to make the plantation campaign a success.

On the occasion, the teachers and students also took part in the plantation campaign and planted saplings.