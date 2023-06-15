DC inaugurates summer camp

Faisalabad Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Anan Qamar has inaugurated summer camp at Government Technical Training Institute Dhubi Ghat here on Thursday

He visited various sections of the institute and interacted with the students.

He said that summer camp was a revolutionary step of the government to facilitate the young generation with educational facility. Now it was their duty to take maximum benefit from summer camp, he added.

Later, the DC also planted a sapling in the lawn of vocational center.