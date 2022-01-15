UrduPoint.com

DC Inaugurates Three-day Free Medical Camp At DHQ

Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2022 | 07:32 PM

DC inaugurates three-day free Medical Camp at DHQ

Deputy Commissioner Kohlu Qurba Ali Magsi, Wing Commander FC Maiwand Rifle Lieutenant Colonel Muqtada Hussain and Regional Director OGDCL Ikramullah Kasi formally inaugurated a three-day Free Eye Medical Camp at District Headquarters Hospital Kohlu here Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kohlu Qurba Ali Magsi, Wing Commander FC Maiwand Rifle Lieutenant Colonel Muqtada Hussain and Regional Director OGDCL Ikramullah Kasi formally inaugurated a three-day Free Eye Medical Camp at District Headquarters Hospital Kohlu here Saturday.

The camp was organized by Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) in collaboration with Shifa Eye Trust and Health Department.

Tribal Leader Mir Nisar Ahmad Marree, District Health Director Dr. Guhenoor Khan Marree, District Deputy Health Minister Dr. Ataullah Marree, MSDHQ Dr. Asghar Marree, Capt. Dr. Fahad Farooq Ashraf, Ali Gohar, Supervisor of Shifa Eye Trust Sukkur and others were present on the occasion. .

Ophthalmologists are examining eye patients where cataract surgery, medicines, lenses and eyeglasses are being provided free of cost to those suffering from eye diseases at Shifa Eye Trust Sukkur.

Talking to media on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Kohlu Qurban Magsi said that the team of Shifa Eye Trust Sukkur in collaboration with OGDCL, organized a free eye medical camp in DHQ to provide healthcare to the people of Kohlu which was a positive sign for the eye patients.

He also appreciated the efforts of Shifa Eye Trust Sukkur and OGDCL for organizing free medical camp with aim to provide medical facilities to poor people at their doorsteps free of cost.

Regional Director OGDCL Ikramullah said, we would continue to strive for the provision of free medical facilities by organizing free medical camps and better medical facilities are being provided to the people at their doorsteps.

More campuses should be set up in remote areas so that the common man who does not have access to the city can avail modern healthcare facilities at the doorstep, he said.

Camp Supervisor Ali Gohar said that apart from free check-ups, free phacosurgery, free glasses and medicines would also be provided and measure were being taken to provide thousands of patients including women, children and elderly men after examining them in the Shifa Eye Trust camp.

Related Topics

Poor Man Sukkur Kohlu Women Media From Oil And Gas Development Company Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

16 gamblers arrested

16 gamblers arrested

26 seconds ago
 Govt to bring Nawaz Sharif back: Sarwar Khan

Govt to bring Nawaz Sharif back: Sarwar Khan

27 seconds ago
 Police seize fake currency worth Rs 282,000

Police seize fake currency worth Rs 282,000

29 seconds ago
 Incumbent govt enhancing capabilities of institute ..

Incumbent govt enhancing capabilities of institutes: SACM

30 seconds ago
 DC reviews arrangements for Covid-19 vaccination i ..

DC reviews arrangements for Covid-19 vaccination in educational institutions

32 seconds ago
 Chief Justice of Pakistan, judges condole demise o ..

Chief Justice of Pakistan, judges condole demise of former CJP Siddiqui

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.