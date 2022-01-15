DC inaugurates three-day free Medical Camp at DHQ

Deputy Commissioner Kohlu Qurba Ali Magsi, Wing Commander FC Maiwand Rifle Lieutenant Colonel Muqtada Hussain and Regional Director OGDCL Ikramullah Kasi formally inaugurated a three-day Free Eye Medical Camp at District Headquarters Hospital Kohlu here Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kohlu Qurba Ali Magsi, Wing Commander FC Maiwand Rifle Lieutenant Colonel Muqtada Hussain and Regional Director OGDCL Ikramullah Kasi formally inaugurated a three-day Free Eye Medical Camp at District Headquarters Hospital Kohlu here Saturday.

The camp was organized by Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) in collaboration with Shifa Eye Trust and Health Department.

Tribal Leader Mir Nisar Ahmad Marree, District Health Director Dr. Guhenoor Khan Marree, District Deputy Health Minister Dr. Ataullah Marree, MSDHQ Dr. Asghar Marree, Capt. Dr. Fahad Farooq Ashraf, Ali Gohar, Supervisor of Shifa Eye Trust Sukkur and others were present on the occasion. .

Ophthalmologists are examining eye patients where cataract surgery, medicines, lenses and eyeglasses are being provided free of cost to those suffering from eye diseases at Shifa Eye Trust Sukkur.

Talking to media on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Kohlu Qurban Magsi said that the team of Shifa Eye Trust Sukkur in collaboration with OGDCL, organized a free eye medical camp in DHQ to provide healthcare to the people of Kohlu which was a positive sign for the eye patients.

He also appreciated the efforts of Shifa Eye Trust Sukkur and OGDCL for organizing free medical camp with aim to provide medical facilities to poor people at their doorsteps free of cost.

Regional Director OGDCL Ikramullah said, we would continue to strive for the provision of free medical facilities by organizing free medical camps and better medical facilities are being provided to the people at their doorsteps.

More campuses should be set up in remote areas so that the common man who does not have access to the city can avail modern healthcare facilities at the doorstep, he said.

Camp Supervisor Ali Gohar said that apart from free check-ups, free phacosurgery, free glasses and medicines would also be provided and measure were being taken to provide thousands of patients including women, children and elderly men after examining them in the Shifa Eye Trust camp.