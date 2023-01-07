DC inaugurates training of census supervisors, enumerators

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Zahid Parvez Waraich inaugurated the training organized for the supervisors and enumerators of the 7th National Census at Government Sadiq Egerton College Bahawalpur. On this occasion, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Dr.

Anam Fatima, Statistics Officer Shafqat Abbas, NADRA Officer Sohail Zia, and other concerned officers were present. Deputy Commissioner reviewed the arrangements and facilities provided there.

He said that the census is a national responsibility and that all related arrangements should be completed properly.

He said that modern technology will be used in the census and the participants should receive training with proper attention.

Deputy Commissioner gave tabs to the trainers.

It was informed that the first digital census of the country will be conducted in which modern technology will be used.

Census and geo-tagging of buildings will be done through tablets.

Digital maps will be used for this process.

The training of master trainers for census has been completed. The training of supervisors and enumerators is in progress and will continue till 21 January 2023.

Statistics Officer Shafqat Abbas said that the census will be done through the digital method.

He said that all the arrangements for the census will be completed by March 4.

He informed the participants about the details related to the census process.