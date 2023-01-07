UrduPoint.com

DC Inaugurates Training Of Census Supervisors, Enumerators

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 07, 2023 | 05:20 PM

DC inaugurates training of census supervisors, enumerators

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Zahid Parvez Waraich inaugurated the training organized for the supervisors and enumerators of the 7th National Census at Government Sadiq Egerton College Bahawalpur. On this occasion, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Dr.

Anam Fatima, Statistics Officer Shafqat Abbas, NADRA Officer Sohail Zia, and other concerned officers were present. Deputy Commissioner reviewed the arrangements and facilities provided there.

He said that the census is a national responsibility and that all related arrangements should be completed properly.

He said that modern technology will be used in the census and the participants should receive training with proper attention.

Deputy Commissioner gave tabs to the trainers.

It was informed that the first digital census of the country will be conducted in which modern technology will be used.

Census and geo-tagging of buildings will be done through tablets.

Digital maps will be used for this process.

The training of master trainers for census has been completed. The training of supervisors and enumerators is in progress and will continue till 21 January 2023.

Statistics Officer Shafqat Abbas said that the census will be done through the digital method.

He said that all the arrangements for the census will be completed by March 4.

He informed the participants about the details related to the census process.

Related Topics

Technology Bahawalpur Progress January March All Government

Recent Stories

Sarfraz wrongs former PCB Chief Ramiz Raja by exce ..

Sarfraz wrongs former PCB Chief Ramiz Raja by excellent performance

22 minutes ago
 UN News Urdu version will expand world body's outr ..

UN News Urdu version will expand world body's outreach: Munir

1 hour ago
 China&#039;s forex reserves rise to $3.127 trillio ..

China&#039;s forex reserves rise to $3.127 trillion

2 hours ago
 PMLN senior leaders unhappy over promotion of Mary ..

PMLN senior leaders unhappy over promotion of Maryam Nawaz as senior Vice Presid ..

2 hours ago
 OPPO Shows the Cutting Edge Technologies of Tomorr ..

OPPO Shows the Cutting Edge Technologies of Tomorrow to Lead the Innovative Futu ..

3 hours ago
 Plane makes emergency landing in Japan due to bomb ..

Plane makes emergency landing in Japan due to bomb threat

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.