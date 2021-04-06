UrduPoint.com
DC Inaugurates Tree Plantation At District Jail

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 09:37 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has inaugurated tree plantation campaign at District Jail Faisalabad and said that under Prime Minister's Clean and Green Pakistan programme, 500,000 saplings would be planted in the district during the current season

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has inaugurated tree plantation campaign at District Jail Faisalabad and said that under Prime Minister's Clean and Green Pakistan programme, 500,000 saplings would be planted in the district during the current season.

He said that block plantation and establishment of urban forest would be planned during next couple of days.

He said that tree planting was essential to prevent pollution and Prime Minister's Ten billion Tree Project was an important revolutionary initiative that was being achieved in a coordinated manner.

He said that district administration was implementing tree plantation campaign in a true manner adding that public participation was also imperative to achieve its desired results.

He said that trees were a beautiful masterpiece of nature and local administration would make this campaign successful through joint efforts.

Member National Assembly Sh Khurram Shahzad, Additional Deputy Commissioners Muhammad Khalid, Superintendent Jail Ali Akbar Gujjar, Director Horticulture PHA Abdullah Nisar Cheema and others also planted saplings in the jail premises.

