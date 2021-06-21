UrduPoint.com
DC Inaugurates Tree Plantation Campaign

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 08:11 PM

The Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi on Monday planted a sapling at city park and inaugurated tree plantation campaign under clean and green Pakistan project

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi on Monday planted a sapling at city park and inaugurated tree plantation campaign under clean and green Pakistan project.

Speaking on the occasion, the deputy commissioner said the vision of prime minister of Pakistan Imran Khan of planting maximum trees being acknowledged globally.

He said it was need of hour to pay special focus on environmental pollution, adding that it could only be controlled through planting maximum trees.

Sherazi directed officers concerned to speed up activities related to tree plantation campaign to provide pollution free country to our next generation.

Highlighting the performance of district administration during "Khidmat Apki dehleez Par" program, the deputy commissioner said the administration have organized 118,450 activities to resolve public Issues.

He maintained that 96 percent citizens have expressed satisfaction on the performance of district government through providing feedback.

He urged masses to cooperate with the administration for making tree plantation campaign successful. He said keeping in view the public facilitation, all water filtration plants of the district have been made functional.

