DC inaugurates tree plantation campaign

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Maisam Abbas formally inaugurated the tree plantation campaign by planting saplings in the lawn of DC complex office here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion,the DC directed to plant saplings in all government offices, educational institutions and hospitals to spread the scope of the plantation in all four tehsils and to made the campaign successful.

He said that plantations were imperative to counter environmental pollution and to protect the future generation and the environment from the adverse effects of climate change.

Deputy Commissioner said that saplings planted in the rainy season accelerates their natural growth, therefore,it was the responsibility of every individual to plant at least two trees in greater national interest",Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Syed Musa Ali Bukhari was also present on this occasion.