DC Inaugurates Tree Plantation Campaign

Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2024 | 07:21 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zahid Anwar Jappa on Tuesday planted a tree at the Jhangra East to inaugurate the Spring Plantation drive

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zahid Anwar Jappa on Tuesday planted a tree at the Jhangra East to inaugurate the Spring Plantation drive.

Director General, Parks and Horticulture Authority Rubina Abbasi, CEO education Muhammad Akram, DEO Education Muhammad Shahbaz Tahir, students from schools, and officers and staff from other departments were present at the occasion.

Under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner, a walk was also organized to promote tree plantation and raise awareness among the people.

The DC said that during the campaign, more trees would be planted, and proper care and irrigation of the plants would be ensured.

He emphasized the need of plantation to make the environment healthy.

He urged all members of society to play their part in improving the environment by planting as many trees as possible during the campaign.

DG PHA, Rubina Abbasi mentioned that during the campaign around a thousand evergreen trees would be planted around Jhangra East.

She further stated that on the first day, more than a hundred poplar trees would be planted.

