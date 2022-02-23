UrduPoint.com

DC Inaugurates Tree Plantation Dive

February 23, 2022

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar inaugurated spring tree plantation campaign after planting saplings at the District Complex.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Javeria Maqbool, Assistant Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Hanif, Assistant Commissioner Zafarwal Dr Arshad Wattoo and others were also present.

Speaking after the drive, Sabas Asghar said:" Trees not only play an important rolein keeping environment pleasant but also help in strengthening the national economy."She added that:" We should plant trees to prevent climate change in the country."

