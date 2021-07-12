DC inaugurates tree plantation drive

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :-:Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq inaugurated tree plantation campaign under Clean Green Pakistan Index Programme by planting a sapling in the lawn of his office here on Monday.

On the occasion, the DC urged the people to come forward and play their pivotal role in providing pollution-free atmosphere to the people as it was a national obligation and noble cause as well.

He said that trees play a significant role in arresting pollution, adding that the government was making all out sincere efforts for ensuring maximum tree plantation.

Earlier, the Deputy Commissioner accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Sonia Sadaf and Chief Officer (CO) Municipal Corporation Sialkot Faisal Shehzad, paid a surprise visit to Nullah Bhaid near Kapoor-wali, Roras Road, Kashmir Road, Sale point of Eidul Azha Golo Phala and old F&V Market.

The DC directed the CO MCS Sialkot to make arrangements for disposal of rain water through de-watering sets, sucker machines on urgent basis.

Tahir Farooq directed the officers concerned to ensure proper cleanliness and beautificationof all main roads and chowks of the city under Clean Green Pakistan Index Programmeinitiative.