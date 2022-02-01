UrduPoint.com

DC Inaugurates Tree Plantation Drive

February 01, 2022

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Battagram Ishfaq Khan Tuesday inaugurated tree plantation campaign at Forest office district Battagram under which thousands of saplings would be distributed free of cost among the masses.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that promotion of forest could improve the environment and reduce heat waves in summer and soil erosion.

He appealed the masses to participate in the plantation campaign and make district Battagram green and help the government to protect the environment from degradation. Later, the DC distributed free saplings among the land owners and local.

