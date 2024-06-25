DC Inaugurates Tree Plantation Drive
Faizan Hashmi Published June 25, 2024 | 09:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Riaz Hussain Wasaan on Tuesday visited Thana Bola Khan and inaugurated a tree plantation drive by planting saplings under Jamshoro Beautification campaign.
He also visited Darbar Mangal gru shelter home and planted saplings. The DC also visited Thano Bola Khan taluka Hospital, Town Committee, Mukhtiarkar office, Judicial lockup and planted saplings there.
Wasaan visited different departments of taluka hospital and enquired about health of patients admitted there and asked about medical facilities being provided to them on which patients communicated their complaints about unavailability of medicines and other necessary material.
Assistant Commissioner Thana Bola Khan Abdul Qadir Iqbalani, Mukhtiarkar Mumtaz Talpur, Chairman Haresh Kumar Dhanai, town officer Altaf Rahpoto and other relevant officers were present on the occasion.
APP/nsm
