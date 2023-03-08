UrduPoint.com

DC Inaugurates Tree Plantation Drive 2023

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2023

DC inaugurates tree plantation drive 2023

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat Abdul Hadi on Wednesday inaugurated a tree plantation campaign 2023 by planting a sapling at the Town complex, Tajazai A large number of people from the civil society and officials of the forest department were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said more trees should be planted to overcome environmental challenges especially the global warming which had posed threat to the survival of mankind.

In this regard, he said coordinated efforts should be made to sensitize and raise awareness among people about the importance of trees and they should be encouraged to preserve and plant more trees.

The DC said that preparations had been made to plant thousands of trees at various parts of the district and urged the citizens to come forward and actively take part in the drive.

He also directed heads of relevant departments to cooperate with the forest department to make the campaign successful and attain the desired goal of the government to make the country clean and green.

Related Topics

Civil Society Lakki Marwat From Government

