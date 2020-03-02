UrduPoint.com
DC Inaugurates Tree Plantation Drive In Sukkur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 05:16 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) : Deputy Commissioner Jacobabad, Ghazanfar Ali Qadri on Monday inaugurated the tree plantation drive by planting a sapling at the Circuit house.

Addressing the ceremony the DC asked the officials that they should carry out the plantation campaign in their respective departments.

The trees make our environment pleasant and also save us from pollution, the DC observed, adding that plantation was equal to Sadqa-e-Jariya.

He emphasized that not only new trees should be planted but the old ones should also be saved from being cut off.

The DC said that the district administration would appoint volunteers for the campaign. Officials of the revenue, forest, public health, Taluka Municipal Administration (TMA), and other officers were also present on the occasion.

