DC Inaugurates Tree Plantion Drive In Chaman
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2024 | 11:43 PM
Deputy Commissioner Chaman Captain (R) Raja Athar Abbas officially inaugurated the tree planting campaign in connection with spring at DC office
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Chaman Captain (R) Raja Athar Abbas officially inaugurated the tree planting campaign in connection with spring at DC office.
The DC said that people, especially the youth of Levies should plant saplings near their police stations, checkpoints and check posts and play their part in making the Green Pakistan project a success.
He said that we all need a clean environment saying that natural disasters were increasing day by day as a result of climate change due to deforestation in the country and climate change was being happened which was causing death and diseases for human health.
On this occasion, a special prayer was also offered for the stability of the country.
Recent Stories
US Supreme Court rules Trump can stay on Colorado primary ballot
HDBA to elect office bearers, members on April 20
Six TTP terrorists killed in Feb 28 operation belong to Afghanistan: Security so ..
Germany braces for fresh rail, air travel strikes
Ukraine says behind railway blast in southwest Russia
DC Murree visits Parhana village to review relief activities
Cricket: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I scores
PML-N to channelize benefits to common people: Khawaja Asif
Tarar urges dialogue over discord in Parliament.
Stock markets waver after Tokyo record
Eight outlaws held; drugs, weapons seized
ECP accepts Zardari, Achakzai's nomination papers for presidential elections
More Stories From Pakistan
-
HDBA to elect office bearers, members on April 202 minutes ago
-
Six TTP terrorists killed in Feb 28 operation belong to Afghanistan: Security sources2 minutes ago
-
DC Murree visits Parhana village to review relief activities21 minutes ago
-
PML-N to channelize benefits to common people: Khawaja Asif21 minutes ago
-
Tarar urges dialogue over discord in Parliament.21 minutes ago
-
Eight outlaws held; drugs, weapons seized21 minutes ago
-
ECP accepts Zardari, Achakzai's nomination papers for presidential elections21 minutes ago
-
PML-N ready to navigate challenges: Dastgir21 minutes ago
-
FTO committed to address complaints of taxpayers: Asif47 minutes ago
-
Murder convict sentenced to death47 minutes ago
-
Workshop to determine NAP for Health Protection 2024-28 starts47 minutes ago
-
DC Jhang for action against illegal parking, encroachments47 minutes ago