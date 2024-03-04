DC inaugurates tree plantion drive in Chaman

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Chaman Captain (R) Raja Athar Abbas officially inaugurated the tree planting campaign in connection with spring at DC office.

The DC said that people, especially the youth of Levies should plant saplings near their police stations, checkpoints and check posts and play their part in making the Green Pakistan project a success.

He said that we all need a clean environment saying that natural disasters were increasing day by day as a result of climate change due to deforestation in the country and climate change was being happened which was causing death and diseases for human health.

On this occasion, a special prayer was also offered for the stability of the country.