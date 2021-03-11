DC inaugurates two anesthesia machines in DHQ

Deputy Commissioner Kasur Asiya Gul inaugurated two new anesthesia machines in General Operation Theater at DHQ Hospital, here on Thursday

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ):Deputy Commissioner Kasur Asiya Gul inaugurated two new anesthesia machines in General Operation Theater at DHQ Hospital, here on Thursday.

Health Authority CEO Dr. Iqbal Javed, MS Dr. Laiq Chaudhry, AMS Dr. Fayyaz Ahmed, President Young Doctors Association Dr. Muhammad Tahir Shaheen, General Secretary Dr. Muhammad Hammad and other doctors were also present.

The DC said two new anesthesia machines had been provided to DHQ Hospital Kasur to further improve the treatment facilities being provided to patients.

She said blood bank facility had also been provided to the patients in operation theater, which would help treat the emergency patients.

She directed the department concerned to make estimates for the construction of ramps at Gynae Complex and Kidney Dialysis Center at the earliest.

