DC Inaugurates Typhoid Vaccination Drive In Nasirabad

Umer Jamshaid Published October 03, 2022 | 10:21 PM

Deputy Commissioner Naseerabad Ayesha Zehri inaugurated the typhoid vaccination campaign at District Health Office (DHO) in Dera Murad Jamali area of Nasirabad district on Monday

On this occasion, Divisional Director Dr Afzal Khan, Deputy District Health Officer Dr. Manzoor Ahmed Abro, MS Dr. Ayaz Jamali, N Staff Dr. Abdul Ghaffar Solangi, IO,WHO Dr. Sher Mohammad Sanjrani along with UCMs and area In-charge were also present DHO Dr. Abdul Manan Lakhti while giving a briefing said that this campaign would continue from October 3 till 15 in which all children between 9 and 15 years of age would be vaccinated against typhoid, out of these children up to 5 years of age would be given typhoid vaccination as well as polio immunization saying that our health teams would go door to door during the drive.

DC Ayesha Zahri said that the provision of basic health facilities to the people was our first priority adding that the difficulties of the flood-affected people of Naseerabad were being reduced by efforts of provincial government and other organizations.

She said that the country could be developed by creating a healthy society saying that people should make the typhoid vaccination campaign successful.

Earlier, a walk was also organized to create awareness of typhoid vaccination.

