DC inaugurates under-16 trial for inter-school cricket tournament

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq on Wednesday inaugurated the under-16 trial at Jinnah Cricket Stadium for inter-school cricket tournament at district level.

Assistant Commissioner Sonia Sadaf, Umar Dawood Mir, CEO education Maqbool Ahmed Shakir and COMCS Faisal Shehzad were also present.

Later, the deputy commissioner visited the workshop of the Sialkot Waste Management Company and Managing Director Khalid Manzoor Goraya briefed about machinery and workshop of the company.

Meanwhile, the DC also visited a water testing lab at the Public Health Engineeringdepartment and XEN Abdul Waheed briefed him about ongoing projects.