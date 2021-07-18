DC inaugurates urban forest project

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq inaugurated the Urban forest project by planting a 10 feet high tree at Pasrur Road greenbelt here on Sunday.

He said that the district administration, in collaboration with the philanthropists and welfare organisations, was planting 10-foot-tall trees in the city's greenbelts.

A comprehensive plan has been formulated for the monsoon 2021 campaign, in which the Municipal Corporation, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) and the Forest Department would plant more than 600,000 trees in Sialkot district, the DC said.