DC Inaugurates Villages Programme

Published August 15, 2023

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kasur Muhammad Arshad Bhatti on Tuesday inaugurated 'Ab Gaon Chamkein gain' (now villages will shine) programme.

Addressing on the occasion, the DC said that under the programme, village committees would be formed by taking local people on board to make the programme a success.

He further said that village committees would ensure the implementation of programme, modern machinery would be provided at the union council level for cleaning the villages.

Regular cleaning of streets and drains would be ensured under the programme.

Muhammad Arshad Bhatti said the programme would resolve the problem of cleanliness of villages.

