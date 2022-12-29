UrduPoint.com

DC Inaugurates Wall Of Kindness In Bahawalpur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 29, 2022 | 06:30 PM

DC inaugurates Wall of Kindness in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahid Parvez Waraich inaugurated the Wall of Kindness (Deewar-e-Meharbani) for needy and deserving people on the wall of the District Industrial Home Bahawalpur.

Deputy Commissioner distributed sweaters, warm caps, socks, gloves, shawls, shoes, and jackets to deserving children, women, and senior citizens.

He said that work is being done for the welfare of deserving people. Philanthropists are playing their role to provide warm clothes in the winter season. He said that maximum relief should be provided to the people through the Wall of Kindness.

Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar Faisal Ahmed, Manager Industry Tahira Hafeez, and philanthropists were present.

Related Topics

Bahawalpur Saddar Women Industry

Recent Stories

UAE Pro League announces dates for ADNOC Pro Leagu ..

UAE Pro League announces dates for ADNOC Pro League&#039;s round 2

16 minutes ago
 Infinix brings huge year end discounts to celebrat ..

Infinix brings huge year end discounts to celebrate the New Year!

1 hour ago
 A realme Ode to the Year 2022

A realme Ode to the Year 2022

1 hour ago
 More than Rs.100 Million fine collected through Qe ..

More than Rs.100 Million fine collected through Qeemat Punjab App; 78,411 out of ..

2 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Mayor of Sur ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Mayor of Surakarta (Solo), Indonesia, in A ..

2 hours ago
 AED72,000 for every Emirati not appointed accordin ..

AED72,000 for every Emirati not appointed according to 2022 target

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.