DC inaugurates Wall of Kindness in Bahawalpur

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahid Parvez Waraich inaugurated the Wall of Kindness (Deewar-e-Meharbani) for needy and deserving people on the wall of the District Industrial Home Bahawalpur.

Deputy Commissioner distributed sweaters, warm caps, socks, gloves, shawls, shoes, and jackets to deserving children, women, and senior citizens.

He said that work is being done for the welfare of deserving people. Philanthropists are playing their role to provide warm clothes in the winter season. He said that maximum relief should be provided to the people through the Wall of Kindness.

Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar Faisal Ahmed, Manager Industry Tahira Hafeez, and philanthropists were present.