DC inaugurates wheat procurement drive

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Umer Jehangir, inaugurated the wheat procurement drive by distributing gunny bags among growers in Jalalpur Pir Wala here on Wednesday.

Speaking on this occasion, DC said that the food department would procure over 1,84,000 metric ton wheat during the drive across the district.

He said that 17 wheat procurement centres had been established to facilitate the growers across the district.

He said that the government had fixed Rs 3900 per maund wheat price.

Umer said that the wheat would directly be procured from growers by ending role of middle man.

The DC directed the officials to facilitate the growers visiting wheat procurement centres and to issue the gunny bags on merit basis.

The DC was given detailed briefing on wheat stock.

District Food Controller Abdul Majid Khan was present.