DC inaugurates wholesale points at vegetable market

Sumaira FH 11 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 03:43 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :District administration has set up ' wholesale points' at fruits and vegetable market to control inflation.

Deputy commissioner Amir Karim Khan inaugurated the wholesale points here on Friday.

Talking to media persons here, DC Amir Karim said that the edible items would be available on cheaper rates at wholesale points as compare to bazaars and market.

The purpose of establishing wholesale points was to provide relief to common people from inflation.

DC announced that the circle of wholesale points would be extended to urban areas as special discount was being offered on commodities and other products.

He said that the quality of fruits and vegetables was also kept better at the points.

Assistant Commissioner City Kahawaja Umair gave briefing to DC.

