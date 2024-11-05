DC informs NIM delegation about Sialkot’s significant contribution to national economy

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain highlighted Sialkot’s significant contributions to Pakistan's economy, noting the international acclaim for locally-produced surgical instruments, leather goods, sports equipment, and musical instruments.

He was addressing a delegation of 15 senior officers from the National Institute of Management (NIM), Islamabad. During a briefing, the DC stated that over 8,000 small and large industrial units operate in Sialkot, exporting goods worth over $3 billion annually. This substantial foreign exchange contributes to the prosperity of Sialkot’s residents, who enjoy one of the highest per capita incomes in Pakistan.

He noted Sialkot’s strategic importance as a border city near Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizing its role within Pakistan’s "Industrial Triangle" alongside Gujranwala and Gujrat, which form the backbone of the country’s industrial economy.

He mentioned that Sialkot’s skilled artisans have a global reputation for producing high-quality products, which are distinctive and in demand worldwide.

The delegation, led by DS/NIM Islamabad Samreen Zahra, was briefed on the administrative, historical, geographical, social, and economic landscape of Sialkot in a session at the DC office committee room. Other notable attendees included Additional Deputy Commissioner General Ayyub Bukhari, Additional Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muzaffar Mukhtar, and Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Anam Babar.

The DC proudly highlighted Sialkot’s contributions to Pakistan's history, including the September 1965 tank battle at Chawinda, where Sialkot’s brave citizens stood with the Pakistan Army to achieve victory, earning the city the "Hilal-e-Istaqlal" honour.

He also commended Sialkot's business community for pioneering key infrastructure projects, including the Sialkot International Airport, dry port, and a private Sial International airline.

He said that the unique achievement of Sialkot's public-private initiatives, like the city’s successful road and sewage infrastructure project initiated 25 years ago.

Highlighting ongoing development, he informed the delegation that several mega-projects funded by Federal and provincial governments are in progress, including the construction of public-sector universities, such as the University of Applied Engineering and Emerging Technology and a campus of Government College Women University. In addition, there are three private universities and medical colleges in the city, along with a public-sector medical college.

The NIM delegation expressed their appreciation by presenting a souvenir to the DC on behalf of NIM Islamabad, thanking him for the insightful briefing.