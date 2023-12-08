Open Menu

DC Initiates Action Against Hoarding, Overpricing Of Fertilizers

Umer Jamshaid Published December 08, 2023 | 08:35 PM

DC initiates action against hoarding, overpricing of fertilizers

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa has said that a crackdown had been launched against the hoarding and overpricing of fertilizers the District

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa has said that a crackdown had been launched against the hoarding and overpricing of fertilizers the District.

He said that a list of dealers involved in overpricing and hoarding fertilizers was being compiled.

He said that no one would be allowed to overcharge the farmers.

He said that strict action would be taken against culprits and dealerships of such dealers would be

canceled.

Related Topics

Bahawalpur

Recent Stories

Dengue fever is curable: Dr.Ajaz Shaikh

Dengue fever is curable: Dr.Ajaz Shaikh

4 minutes ago
 Cold, dry weather likely in most parts of country: ..

Cold, dry weather likely in most parts of country: PMD

4 minutes ago
 Putin says he will run for re-election in 2024

Putin says he will run for re-election in 2024

4 minutes ago
 29 U19 women cricketers to undergo skills camp in ..

29 U19 women cricketers to undergo skills camp in Multan from Dec 10

6 minutes ago
 LESCO recovers over Rs 11.9m from 532 defaulters i ..

LESCO recovers over Rs 11.9m from 532 defaulters in 24 hours

6 minutes ago
 Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Bro ..

Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi visi ..

6 minutes ago
DC visits park site, directs timely completion

DC visits park site, directs timely completion

7 minutes ago
 SBP to announce monetary policy on Dec12

SBP to announce monetary policy on Dec12

8 minutes ago
 JI kicks off election campaign in KP

JI kicks off election campaign in KP

7 minutes ago
 Dera police recovers abducted girl

Dera police recovers abducted girl

5 minutes ago
 Designated bank branches to remain open on weekend ..

Designated bank branches to remain open on weekend to collect Hajj applications

8 minutes ago
 PPP leaders say move to roll back 18th Amendment w ..

PPP leaders say move to roll back 18th Amendment will be opposed

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan