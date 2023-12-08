DC initiates action against hoarding, overpricing of fertilizers

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa has said that a crackdown had been launched against the hoarding and overpricing of fertilizers the District

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa has said that a crackdown had been launched against the hoarding and overpricing of fertilizers the District.

He said that a list of dealers involved in overpricing and hoarding fertilizers was being compiled.

He said that no one would be allowed to overcharge the farmers.

He said that strict action would be taken against culprits and dealerships of such dealers would be

canceled.