DC Initiates Inspection Of Kohat Sports Complex
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 29, 2024 | 03:50 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Abdul Akram, instructed a team officials on Friday to conduct a detailed visit to the Kohat Sports Complex for boosting sports development in the region.
According to DC office, the team, comprising Additional Deputy Commissioner (F&P) Kohat Syed Aamir Shah, Regional Sports Officer Kohat Anwar Kamal, and District Sports Officer Zeeshan Ahmed, inspected various development schemes underway at the complex.
The visit aimed to review the progress of projects being implemented under the Kohat Public Sector Investment Program.
The officials issued necessary instructions to concerned institutions to accelerate work and complete projects on time, ensuring the targets are met and sports activities in the area are promoted.
The Kohat Sports Complex, which provides facilities for cricket, football, swimming, and hockey, is undergoing an up-gradation project worth Rs 590 million.
The project includes the development of a cricket stadium, football stadium, swimming pool, gymnasium, and hockey ground.
APP/zas/378
Recent Stories
Over 9.2 Million Cases Resolved Across Punjab's 2,033 District Courts via PITB d ..
Celebrate love with the OPPO OFans Festival!
ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup begins today
No talks underway between Pakistan and TTP: Foreign Office
PMDC extends during of Bachelor of Dental Surgery degree from four to five years
Two-day physical remand of Mattiullah Jan challenged before IHC
ICC board meeting to decide matter of Champions Trophy 2025 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2024
CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE
Under training ASPs of specialized training program visit SSU headquarters
CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series against Zimbabwe
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC reviews work on Rs. 770m drain project in Sialkot32 seconds ago
-
PMDC extends BDS program's tenure36 seconds ago
-
By-elections for Bazai’s vacant NA-262 on Jan 1610 minutes ago
-
Mother-in-law’s murderer arrested11 minutes ago
-
Mount Everest climber Asad Ali Memon inspires SAU students11 minutes ago
-
Lahore police arrest 9,345 suspects, seize huge quantity of drugs11 minutes ago
-
Inter-collegiate sports championship concludes20 minutes ago
-
AIOU announces new dates of postponed exams21 minutes ago
-
CM expresses solidarity with Palestinians31 minutes ago
-
No talks underway between Pakistan and TTP: Foreign Office42 minutes ago
-
SCBAP calls for immediate release of journalist Mati Ullah Jan50 minutes ago
-
12 'criminals' arrested50 minutes ago