DC initiates inspection of Kohat sports complex

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Abdul Akram, instructed a team officials on Friday to conduct a detailed visit to the Kohat Sports Complex for boosting sports development in the region.

According to DC office, the team, comprising Additional Deputy Commissioner (F&P) Kohat Syed Aamir Shah, Regional Sports Officer Kohat Anwar Kamal, and District Sports Officer Zeeshan Ahmed, inspected various development schemes underway at the complex.

The visit aimed to review the progress of projects being implemented under the Kohat Public Sector Investment Program.

The officials issued necessary instructions to concerned institutions to accelerate work and complete projects on time, ensuring the targets are met and sports activities in the area are promoted.

The Kohat Sports Complex, which provides facilities for cricket, football, swimming, and hockey, is undergoing an up-gradation project worth Rs 590 million.

The project includes the development of a cricket stadium, football stadium, swimming pool, gymnasium, and hockey ground.

APP/zas/378