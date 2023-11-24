DC initiates measures for enhanced public services

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal Friday directed all revenue officers and magistrates to expedite the computerization of land records as soon as possible.

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting of the District Revenue Committee.

In the meeting all revenue officers including Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue (AACR) Arshad Mahmood, and Deputy Director (DD) of Service Delivery Center (SDC) Sajjad Khan were present and a comprehensive briefing on revenue and computerization was also given.

DC emphasized magistrates, Tehsildars, and sub-district officers to ensure the provision of facilities and services to citizens at district administrative offices.

He highlighted the importance of delivering a wide range of facilities and conveniences to citizens promptly within the specified time frame.

Khalid Iqbal directed the swift computerization of land record registry entries, transfers, and land record sub-modules. The aim was to efficiently complete these processes, ultimately contributing to the enhancement of public services for the citizens.