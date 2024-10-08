DC Initiates Primary School Inspection Drive To Enhance Education Standards
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 08, 2024 | 04:40 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) In a bid to uplift education standards, the district administration has launched an inspection campaign for primary schools. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari spearheaded the initiative by visiting two key schools including MC Primary School 3B and Khokharabad , wherein he evaluated multiple aspects of school performance.
During his visit, DC Bukhari closely monitored the attendance of both students and teachers and checked the overall cleanliness of classrooms and the school premises. He also engaged directly with students by asking them educational questions, assessing their understanding and progress in various subjects.
The DC took the opportunity to meet with head teachers, where he received a comprehensive briefing regarding the allocation and utilization of School Council Funds.
The funds are critical for school maintenance and improvement initiatives.
"Efforts are ongoing to ensure the quality of education in the district’s schools is improved," DC Bukhari stated. He highlighted that the administration plans to use available funds to enhance the infrastructure of educational institutions, ensuring a better learning environment for students.
The inspection drive marks a step forward in addressing gaps in the district's educational system, with further efforts expected to boost both the academic and physical conditions of the schools, said official sources.
