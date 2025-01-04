DC Injured In Firing On Gov’t Vehicles In Kurram
Sumaira FH Published January 04, 2025 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Javedullah Mehsood was injured in the firing on a convoy of government vehicles in Bagan Bazaar of Kurram district on Saturday.
According to a private news channel, the incident happened when the first convoy left after many days to restore the movement of people between Kurram.
When the convoy left and reached Irfan Kali in Alizai tehsil, the convoy was fired upon, in which DC Kurram Javedullah and a security official were reported to have been injured.
The DC has been shifted to the Alizai government hospital in an injured condition.
Recent Stories
Six dead, 32 injured in bus crash in Peru
UN Human Rights Commissioner warns of humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza
Heatwave descends on south-east Australia
First convoy of trucks will pass through Tal-Parchinar today after three-month c ..
Microsoft to invest $80 billion in AI data centres
Italy's gas reserves near 80%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 January 2025
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes Ethiopia
Pakistan Shaheens squad announced for warm-up game against West Indies
Five killed in latest Russian, Ukrainian attacks
AJK govt devises plan to address pressing environmental issues
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC injured in firing on Gov’t vehicles in Kurram1 minute ago
-
ANF recovers over 101 kg drugs in six operations1 minute ago
-
Young man shot dead for resisting robbery in Karachi1 minute ago
-
Firing on vehicles convoy injuries DC Kurram: Police1 minute ago
-
One dead, dozens injured in rain-induced collision on Karachi Superhighway11 minutes ago
-
Police arrest kite seller with over 1000 kites, 45 string rolls11 minutes ago
-
House servant killed due to alleged violence in Lahore11 minutes ago
-
Woman killed for resisting robbery in Bahawalpur11 minutes ago
-
JKNF calls for UN action on Kashmir Resolution of 194911 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of poet, lyricist Tufail Hoshiarpuri observed1 hour ago
-
Kashmiris to observe 'Right to Self-Determination' Day tomorrow1 hour ago
-
Winter Sports Federation of Pakistan announces exciting calendar for 2024-25 season1 hour ago