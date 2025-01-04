DC injured in firing on Gov’t vehicles in Kurram

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Javedullah Mehsood was injured in the firing on a convoy of government vehicles in Bagan Bazaar of Kurram district on Saturday.

According to a private news channel, the incident happened when the first convoy left after many days to restore the movement of people between Kurram.

When the convoy left and reached Irfan Kali in Alizai tehsil, the convoy was fired upon, in which DC Kurram Javedullah and a security official were reported to have been injured.

The DC has been shifted to the Alizai government hospital in an injured condition.