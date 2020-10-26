DC inquires after acid attack victim sisters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali accompanied by SSP Operations Kashif Aslam and Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari, on Monday visited the DHQ hospital and inquired after two sisters who suffered burn wounds in acid attack incident, in the area of Tehsil Sadr.

The Deputy Commissioner assured the victim's family that justice would be provided to them.

He directed the hospital management to provide all available medical treatment to the victim girls.

It may be noted that Adeel allegedly threw acid on the faces and backs of two sisters- Saba (15) and Bushra (13) when they were on way to Chak no 215-RB Mohalla Kot Umar Farooq on Sunday.