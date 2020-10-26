UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Inquires After Acid Attack Victim Sisters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 46 seconds ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 05:30 PM

DC inquires after acid attack victim sisters

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali accompanied by SSP Operations Kashif Aslam and Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari, on Monday visited the DHQ hospital and inquired after two sisters who suffered burn wounds in acid attack incident, in the area of Tehsil Sadr.

The Deputy Commissioner assured the victim's family that justice would be provided to them.

He directed the hospital management to provide all available medical treatment to the victim girls.

It may be noted that Adeel allegedly threw acid on the faces and backs of two sisters- Saba (15) and Bushra (13) when they were on way to Chak no 215-RB Mohalla Kot Umar Farooq on Sunday.

Related Topics

Attack Muhammad Ali May Sunday Family All

Recent Stories

A new chapter in China-Pakistan friendship:Pakista ..

15 minutes ago

Ali Zafar nominated as first ambassador of Namal K ..

16 minutes ago

Two killed, 9 injured in Mithri road accident

25 minutes ago

PDM following BJP agenda, says Dr Akhtar Malik

26 minutes ago

Ambassador of Netherlands calls on Ali Haider Zaid ..

26 minutes ago

Belarusian Opposition Marching Along Minsk's Centr ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.