DC inquires after health of kids injured in Musafirkhana accident

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia visited Bahawalpur Victoria Hospital and inquired after the health of kids and the rickshaw driver who got injured in an accident this morning near Musafirkhana

A rickshaw carrying school kids was hit by a trailer on Klanchwala Road this morning.

As a result, 4 kids had died and 11 others got injured.

The deputy commissioner visited the emergency department of the hospital and inspected the facilities being provided to the children.

He instructed the Medical Superintendent of Bahawalpur Victoria Hospital and the Director Emergency to provide better medical facilities to the injured children and the rikshaw driver.