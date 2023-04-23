DC inquires after health of patients, met with inmates on Eid ul-Fitr

KURRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2023 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Kurram, Syed Saiful islam on Sunday visited DHQ Parachinar and Sub-Jail and extended Eid greetings to injured people and inmates.

During the visit to DHQ Parachinar, he inquired about the health of patients under treatment. He distributed sweets among patients and on-duty paramedics. Saiful Islam also listened to the problems of patients and directed quarters concerned for their early resolution.

Later, the DC visited Sub-Jail Parachinar and police posts situated in different areas of the district, including Sadda, Dogar, Malana Dam, and Tari Mangal.

He met with jail staff and inmates and distributed sweets among them.

He also met with on-duty police personnel deputed on the check posts and lauded to their services. Later, Saiful Islam also attended different visiting delegations at his office who arrived from the upper areas of the district to exchange Eid greetings with the staff of the district administration.