DC Inquires After Injured Labourers Of Turbat Incident

Sumaira FH Published October 15, 2023 | 04:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer Sunday paid visit to Nishtar hospital to inquire after the health of two labourers of Turbat incident admitted in the hospital and presented bouquet.

He said that the laborers who died in Turbat incident were immediately shifted to Multan and sent to their native areas while two injured workers were given complete medical treatment facility in the hospital.

Rizwan Qadeer said that Punjab Chief Minister had ordered for full support and medical treatment of the injured while the bodies of the dead laborers had been sent to their native areas.

He said that the district administration had completed all arrangements regarding funeral of the deceased workers and added that the provincial government was standing by the bereaved families in their sorrow.

It is worth mentioning here that, six labourers were shot dead by terrorists in Turbat on early Saturday morning. Several other labourers received bullet injuries. The two labourers who were taken to Nishtar hospital belonged to Multan and Narowal.

