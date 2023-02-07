DC inspect cleanliness drive:

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali visited various areas of city and inspected ongoing cleanliness campaign initiated by the Municipal Corporation.

According to the spokesperson here on Tuesday, the Deputy Commissioner along with Assistant Commissioner Sargodha Mudassar Mumtaz visited city roads, Block 12 and Kachhari bazar and other residential areas and markets.

He checked the attendance of supervisors and sanitation staff and took a briefing regarding cleanliness of the city.

He said that provision of municipal services to the citizens would be ensured within the available resources while the availability of clean drinking water and drainage problems would be solved on priority.