DC Inspect Flour Sale Point, Visits RHC, School During Baddomalhi Visit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 28, 2022 | 04:40 PM

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammed Shah Rukh Niazi paid a detailed visit to Baddomalhi on Monday and inspected a sale point for the subsidised wheat flour and ordered for uninterrupted supply of the commodity.

The DC also inspected the main market and checked the rate of essential commodities. The price control magistrate were directed to ensure display of the price lists at shops.

Observing no livestock stamp on the meat being sold in the market, the DC issued instructions to the district council to provide a slaughter house facility in Baddomalhi on urgent basis.

During a visit to Rural Health Centre (RHC) Baddomalhi, the attendance register of the staff was checked.

The deputy commissioner inspected saplings planted at the Children's Park Baddomalhi. He issued orders for increasing the number of plants and focusing on landscaping.

He also checked the stock and prices of urea and DAP fertilizers at various shops in Baddomalhi. Dealers were directed to display fertilizer rate lists outside their shops.

As the last leg of his visit, the deputy commissioner visited Government High school Aurangabad and checked the attendance of the staff as per the register and all the staff were found present.

He also issued directions for intensifying the anti-smog and anti-dengue campaigns and ensuring cleanliness in schools.

