DC inspect relief activities in remote areas of Cholistan

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Katha here on Saturday visited remote areas of Cholistan to inspect the relief activities and availability of water, medicines and food in the drought-ridden areas. The DC also visited the Medical and Veterinary camp at Channar Peer. He sent water bowsers to remote areas of Cholistan under his supervision.

On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner told that in addition to water pipelines, the water is being supplied through 12 water bowsers to the areas facing water scarcity.

He told that 6 medical camps and 12 mobile units of the Livestock Department are operational in Cholistan. He told that the livestock of Cholistan is being vaccinated against diseases like blackwater and limpyskin. He directed concerned officers to make a better plan for the provision of water to remote areas of Cholistan.

The Deputy Commissioner also told that 24 heatwave relief camps have been set up in the district. Clean drinking water and ORS will be available at the camps to keep people safe from heatstroke.