DC Inspect Working Of Polio Teams In Villages
Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2025 | 11:40 PM
Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shahryar Gul Memon visited different villages of Taluk Daur and checked the polio teams working in various villages during the ongoing campaign against polio
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shahryar Gul Memon visited different villages of Taluk Daur and checked the polio teams working in various villages during the ongoing campaign against polio.
DC also visited Polio Transit Point on 60 Mile Road.
DC said that it is joint responsibility of every person to support the ongoing campaign against polio to be successful
Deputy Commissioner also visited Village Colonel, Somar Khan Jamali and inspected the filter plant at 5 Chak.
He directed public health officials to make the filter plant more active for supply of drinking water to villagers.
Assistant Commissioner Daur Hasan Zafar, District Health Officer Dr. Asadullah Dahri, XEN Public Health Engineer Muzaffar Hussain Zardari and other officials were present on the occasion.
APP/rzq/mwq
Recent Stories
Bahrain's Minister of Information, Chairman of National Media Office discuss str ..
Sindh Home Minister reviews law and order situation
Larkana police launched crackdown on criminals, arrested eight
Financial transparency, efficient business environment fundamental pillars of UA ..
NA body on PR inquires about status of ML- 1
Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research cal ..
Regional Director Ombudsman emphasizes importance of self-reflection in resolvin ..
Balochistan Health Minister Mr Bakht Muhammad Kakar vows to provide health facil ..
KPT Secures Grant for Lyari Elevated Freight Corridor Feasibility Study
FTA calls on registrants to benefit from grace period to update their tax record ..
Acting President calls for renewal of resolve to support Kashmir Freedom Movemen ..
Cycling for climate: Pak-EPA, PMS organize awareness walk at QAU
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh Home Minister reviews law and order situation11 minutes ago
-
Larkana police launched crackdown on criminals, arrested eight11 minutes ago
-
NA body on PR inquires about status of ML- 122 minutes ago
-
Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research called on the Khyber Pa ..16 minutes ago
-
Regional Director Ombudsman emphasizes importance of self-reflection in resolving issues16 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Health Minister Mr Bakht Muhammad Kakar vows to provide health facilities to patients in ..16 minutes ago
-
Acting President calls for renewal of resolve to support Kashmir Freedom Movement21 minutes ago
-
Cycling for climate: Pak-EPA, PMS organize awareness walk at QAU21 minutes ago
-
President Zardari arrives in China on a five-day official visit21 minutes ago
-
DC inspect working of polio teams in villages6 minutes ago
-
Sindhi Language Authority organize lecture on National policies on Languages6 minutes ago
-
Man shot dead over minor dispute6 minutes ago