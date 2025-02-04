DC inspect working of polio teams in villages

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shahryar Gul Memon visited different villages of Taluk Daur and checked the polio teams working in various villages during the ongoing campaign against polio

DC also visited Polio Transit Point on 60 Mile Road.

DC said that it is joint responsibility of every person to support the ongoing campaign against polio to be successful

Deputy Commissioner also visited Village Colonel, Somar Khan Jamali and inspected the filter plant at 5 Chak.

He directed public health officials to make the filter plant more active for supply of drinking water to villagers.

Assistant Commissioner Daur Hasan Zafar, District Health Officer Dr. Asadullah Dahri, XEN Public Health Engineer Muzaffar Hussain Zardari and other officials were present on the occasion.

