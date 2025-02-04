Open Menu

DC Inspect Working Of Polio Teams In Villages

Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2025 | 11:40 PM

DC inspect working of polio teams in villages

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shahryar Gul Memon visited different villages of Taluk Daur and checked the polio teams working in various villages during the ongoing campaign against polio

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shahryar Gul Memon visited different villages of Taluk Daur and checked the polio teams working in various villages during the ongoing campaign against polio.

DC also visited Polio Transit Point on 60 Mile Road.

DC said that it is joint responsibility of every person to support the ongoing campaign against polio to be successful

Deputy Commissioner also visited Village Colonel, Somar Khan Jamali and inspected the filter plant at 5 Chak.

He directed public health officials to make the filter plant more active for supply of drinking water to villagers.

Assistant Commissioner Daur Hasan Zafar, District Health Officer Dr. Asadullah Dahri, XEN Public Health Engineer Muzaffar Hussain Zardari and other officials were present on the occasion.

APP/rzq/mwq

Recent Stories

Bahrain's Minister of Information, Chairman of Nat ..

Bahrain's Minister of Information, Chairman of National Media Office discuss str ..

17 minutes ago
 Sindh Home Minister reviews law and order situatio ..

Sindh Home Minister reviews law and order situation

11 minutes ago
 Larkana police launched crackdown on criminals, ar ..

Larkana police launched crackdown on criminals, arrested eight

11 minutes ago
 Financial transparency, efficient business environ ..

Financial transparency, efficient business environment fundamental pillars of UA ..

31 minutes ago
 NA body on PR inquires about status of ML- 1

NA body on PR inquires about status of ML- 1

22 minutes ago
 Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister for Nationa ..

Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research cal ..

16 minutes ago
Regional Director Ombudsman emphasizes importance ..

Regional Director Ombudsman emphasizes importance of self-reflection in resolvin ..

16 minutes ago
 Balochistan Health Minister Mr Bakht Muhammad Kaka ..

Balochistan Health Minister Mr Bakht Muhammad Kakar vows to provide health facil ..

16 minutes ago
 KPT Secures Grant for Lyari Elevated Freight Corri ..

KPT Secures Grant for Lyari Elevated Freight Corridor Feasibility Study

22 minutes ago
 FTA calls on registrants to benefit from grace per ..

FTA calls on registrants to benefit from grace period to update their tax record ..

47 minutes ago
 Acting President calls for renewal of resolve to s ..

Acting President calls for renewal of resolve to support Kashmir Freedom Movemen ..

21 minutes ago
 Cycling for climate: Pak-EPA, PMS organize awarene ..

Cycling for climate: Pak-EPA, PMS organize awareness walk at QAU

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan