DC Inspected Development Projects

Sat 13th February 2021

DC inspected development projects

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Kohat Captain (R) Abdur Rehman Saturday inspected development projects, construction sites, and check use of materials during his surprise visit.

According to detail, DC Kohat has inspected Ahmed Faraz Park, Roof Top restaurant and Tehsil Plaza Kohat, and has issued necessary directions for acceleration of work on these projects.

He also warned the contractors to avoid use of substandard materials, as no compromise would be made on quality of work.

More Stories From Pakistan

