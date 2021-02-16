UrduPoint.com
DC Inspects Academic Activities At Educational Institutes

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 08:56 PM

DC inspects academic activities at educational institutes

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Abrar Ahmed Jaffar, Tuesday visited Benazir District School and Government Boys Degree College Nawabshah to inspect ongoing educational activities

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Abrar Ahmed Jaffar, Tuesday visited Benazir District school and Government Boys Degree College Nawabshah to inspect ongoing educational activities.

DC urged teachers to discharge their duties sincerely to do away with adverse effects of Corona Pandemic on the education sector and provide better education to future builders. He said that hot weather is approaching and for that purpose provision of cold drinking water and other facilities shall be ensured at schools and colleges.

The Deputy Commissioner later inspected the ongoing work of roads construction and maintenance and collected information from concerned officials. The DC directed officials of Sui Southern Gas Company and Chief Municipal Officer that the running program of laying of Sui Gas, Water Supply and other schemes shall be finalized at the earliest so that roads construction phase could be started.He also directed SDO Provincial Highways to complete the ongoing development schemes in the city in stipulated time with special attention on the standard of material.

