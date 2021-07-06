DC inspects anti-dengue activities in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :An anti-dengue drive, initiated by the district administration, is underway currently at various points in the provincial capital.

Deputy Commissioner Muddasir Riaz Malik Tuesday visited Nila Gumbad Tyre Market and inspected various tyre outlets in the market, where he checked dengue surveillance and observed the attendance and performance of the anti-dengue squad deputed on field duty in the area. He issued warning to the shop owner over presence of dengue larvae in their premises. He also warned the shopkeepers that whole market could be sealed if tyres were not completely wrapped.

For making better arrangements to prevent dengue, it was necessary for the public to cooperate with the administration and field staff, he said and added that citizens should keep their houses clean and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.

He directed the teams to gear up pace of anti-dengue spray process.

All the departments were working in a coordinated manner to make the anti-dengue campaign a success.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Cantt Zeeshan Ranjha visited Peer Colony Walton Road and inspected anti-dengue arrangements there. He directed the dengue staff to gear up anti-dengue measures in the area. He also issued warnings to a house owner over presence of dengue larvae and instructed him to maintain proper cleanliness in his premises and leave no place with stagnant water.