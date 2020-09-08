UrduPoint.com
DC Inspects Anti-dengue Arrangements

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 07:20 PM

DC inspects anti-dengue arrangements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :An anti-dengue drive, launched by the district administration, is under way in full swing under which surveillance is being carried out in various parts of the provincial capital.

Deputy Commissioner Danish Afzal Tuesday visited Model Town Tehsil, where he inspected the field staff working in streets for indoor surveillance.

He checked the attendance and performance of dengue squad deputed on field duty in the area.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Safdar Hussain Virk and Assistant Commissioner were also present there to brief the DC about dengue surveillance measures.

The DC directed the staff to gear up the pace of surveillance and ensure effective measures to eradicate dengue larvae.

More Stories From Pakistan

