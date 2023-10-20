DC inspects anti-dengue measures

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) The anti-dengue drive, initiated by the district administration, is in full swing under which surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital.

In this regard, Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider visited Union Council (UC) 10 Ravi Zone on Friday, where she inspected anti-dengue arrangements and instructed house owners about dengue preventive measures.

The deputy commissioner reviewed the case response in the houses of dengue patients and nearby area. She inquired about the field teams' response from the local people and expressed her strong displeasure over presence of waste in a large quantity in empty plots. After assessed the situation, she directed the Lahore Waste and Management Company (LWMC) to clear the area and ensure zero waste policy in the area. The health authorities were also directed to conduct anti-dengue spray in hotspot areas to protect citizens from dengue fever.

The DC inspected houses and commercial markets of the area and assessed dengue larvae elimination process.

She also checked the attendance and performance of the anti-dengue squad in the area.

Similarly, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Zeeshan Ranjha visited DHA Phase-VIII to inspect anti-dengue arrangements at under-construction commercial buildings. He also assessed dengue surveillance and door marking in the area and issued warnings to various property owners over larvae presence. He directed the dengue teams deputed in the area to gear up pace of anti-dengue spray process.

Assistant Commissioner Model Town Sahibzada Yousaf reviewed dengue surveillance at UC-99 Nasirabad and got sprayed at least six house over dengue larvae presences. All other assistant commissioners also conducted inspection visits in their jurisdictions and monitored the anti-dengue arrangements besides monitoring the fumigation process.

Around 100 dengue patients were reported in the provincial capital during the last 24 hours while larvae were found at 1,351 points.

DC Rafia Haider has appealed to the citizens to keep their surroundings clean and fresh to avoid dengue fever.