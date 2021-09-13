DC inspects anti-dengue measures in DHA

An anti-dengue drive, initiated by the district administration, is under way swiftly, under which surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :An anti-dengue drive, initiated by the district administration, is under way swiftly, under which surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umer Sher Chattah Monday visited Defence Housing Authority (DHA) phase-5, where he inspected anti-dengue arrangements. He also issued warning to a house owner over presence of dengue larvae on his premises.

The deputy commissioner also checked attendance and performance of the anti-dengue squad, deputed in the area.

For making better arrangements to prevent dengue, it was necessary for the public to cooperate with the administration and field staff, he said and added that citizens should keep their houses clean and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Tehniyat Bukhari sealed a branch of a private school at Jallo Mor near Kherra Pul for flouting the corona standard operating procedures (SOPs).