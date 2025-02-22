DC Inspects Anti-encroachment Operation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2025 | 05:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq visited Shahi Bazaar, Chowk Bazaar, Giri Ganj Bazaar, and Machhli Bazaar in downtown Bahawalpur to review the ongoing campaign against encroachments.
He said that the operation would continue until the permanent removal of encroachments.
The Deputy Commissioner emphasized that a city free of encroachments is a fundamental right of every citizen, and establishing encroachments on government land is a serious crime. He said that encroachments cause numerous difficulties, from infringing on pedestrians' rights to blocking ambulance routes.
The DC instructed that dangling electric wires on the roads should be removed immediately and urged the business community and traders to promptly remove platforms, carts, and illegal parking points in front of their shops. The Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City and the Chief Officer of the Municipal Corporation accompanied him.
