DC Inspects Anti-encroachment Operation In Lal Sohanra

Muhammad Irfan Published August 06, 2025 | 05:10 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr Farhan Farooq inspected the ongoing anti-encroachment

operation in Chak No. 1 BC, a suburban area of Lal Sohanra.

Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Sadr and the in-charge of the Punjab

Enforcement and Regulatory Authority accompanied him on the occasion.

During the anti-encroachment campaign, the administration removed illegal

constructions, obstructions on footpaths and pathways. The purpose of operation

was to facilitate the movement of citizens and maintain civic order.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said that encroachments

not only obstruct the facilities available to citizens but also a violation of law.

He said the administration would continue to take indiscriminate actions to eliminate

encroachments throughout the district.

The DC said that ensuring the rule of law was the joint responsibility and

the district administration would leave no stone unturned in eliminating

encroachments.

Additionally, Deputy Commissioner Dr Farhan Farooq inspected the Mangwani

Pattan on the Sutlej River. He directed that boatmen should continue their work

with life jackets and other safety measures while crossing the river by boat

so that no untoward incident occurs.

