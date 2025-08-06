DC Inspects Anti-encroachment Operation In Lal Sohanra
Muhammad Irfan Published August 06, 2025 | 05:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr Farhan Farooq inspected the ongoing anti-encroachment
operation in Chak No. 1 BC, a suburban area of Lal Sohanra.
Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Sadr and the in-charge of the Punjab
Enforcement and Regulatory Authority accompanied him on the occasion.
During the anti-encroachment campaign, the administration removed illegal
constructions, obstructions on footpaths and pathways. The purpose of operation
was to facilitate the movement of citizens and maintain civic order.
Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said that encroachments
not only obstruct the facilities available to citizens but also a violation of law.
He said the administration would continue to take indiscriminate actions to eliminate
encroachments throughout the district.
The DC said that ensuring the rule of law was the joint responsibility and
the district administration would leave no stone unturned in eliminating
encroachments.
Additionally, Deputy Commissioner Dr Farhan Farooq inspected the Mangwani
Pattan on the Sutlej River. He directed that boatmen should continue their work
with life jackets and other safety measures while crossing the river by boat
so that no untoward incident occurs.
