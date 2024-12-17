Open Menu

DC Inspects Anti-polio Campaign In Nankana Sahib

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 17, 2024 | 08:09 PM

DC inspects anti-polio campaign in Nankana Sahib

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tasleem Akhtar Rao on Tuesday conducted field visits to monitor the ongoing five-day national anti-polio campaign in various areas of Nankana Sahib

Nankana Sahib, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tasleem Akhtar Rao on Tuesday conducted field visits to monitor the ongoing five-day national anti-polio campaign in various areas of Nankana Sahib.

In an exclusive interview with APP, he stated that there are 1,198 teams operating throughout the district to ensure the successful delivery of polio drops.

He emphasized the importance of administering polio drops to every child under the age of five, urging that no child should miss out on the vaccine.

During his rounds, he checked the work of mobile and transit teams who were marking doors and fingers to track vaccination progress.

Assistant commissioners and other officials are closely supervising these teams.

DC highlighted that over 288,000 children in the district are set to receive the vaccine during this campaign.

APP/kdh/378

Related Topics

Polio Mobile Progress Nankana Sahib

Recent Stories

Minister of Climate Change and Environment attends ..

Minister of Climate Change and Environment attends ICBA's 25th Jubilee celebrati ..

45 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Middle East’s first ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Middle East’s first-of-its-kind drone delivery sy ..

60 minutes ago
 Punjab Rangers, police thwart terrorists attack on ..

Punjab Rangers, police thwart terrorists attack on polio team, 2 khawarij killed

1 hour ago
 LHC CJ meets senior lawyers' delegation, announces ..

LHC CJ meets senior lawyers' delegation, announces construction of Judicial towe ..

1 hour ago
 Lahore's air quality worsens, AQI reaches unhealth ..

Lahore's air quality worsens, AQI reaches unhealthy level

1 hour ago
 GCAA launches Safety Strategy for Sheikh Zayed Air ..

GCAA launches Safety Strategy for Sheikh Zayed Air Navigation Centre for 2024-20 ..

1 hour ago
Ghulam Abbas's dream for completion of Pakistan wi ..

Ghulam Abbas's dream for completion of Pakistan will come true, Azad Jammu and ..

1 hour ago
 Law Ministry announces reforms to the Criminal Pro ..

Law Ministry announces reforms to the Criminal Procedure Code, 1898

1 hour ago
 State-run Bank of AJK partners with Faysal Bank to ..

State-run Bank of AJK partners with Faysal Bank to revolutionize financial Trans ..

1 hour ago
 Saudi parliamentary delegation arrives in Islamaba ..

Saudi parliamentary delegation arrives in Islamabad for official visit

1 hour ago
 Former Caretaker PM Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar to ..

Former Caretaker PM Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar to visit SU tomorrow

1 hour ago
 For 4th consecutive month, Current Account shows $ ..

For 4th consecutive month, Current Account shows $729 million surplus in Nov 24: ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan