DC inspects anti-polio campaign in Nankana Sahib

Nankana Sahib, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tasleem Akhtar Rao on Tuesday conducted field visits to monitor the ongoing five-day national anti-polio campaign in various areas of Nankana Sahib.

In an exclusive interview with APP, he stated that there are 1,198 teams operating throughout the district to ensure the successful delivery of polio drops.

He emphasized the importance of administering polio drops to every child under the age of five, urging that no child should miss out on the vaccine.

During his rounds, he checked the work of mobile and transit teams who were marking doors and fingers to track vaccination progress.

Assistant commissioners and other officials are closely supervising these teams.

DC highlighted that over 288,000 children in the district are set to receive the vaccine during this campaign.

